BRIEF-Canacol Energy Ltd enters into $265 million senior secured term loan
* Canacol Energy Ltd enters into US $265 million senior secured term loan to replace existing credit agreement
NEW YORK Feb 29 The U.S. Federal Reserve will buy about $44 billion of Treasuries in 15 operations from Mar. 2 through Mar. 30, and will sell about $43 billion of Treasuries in six operations from Mar. 1 through Mar. 29, the New York Fed said on Wednesday on its website.
The operations are part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist," a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's U.S. Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs. The central bank has said the current program will last through June.
The Fed will release its next schedule of buying and selling under Operation Twist on Mar. 30.
For full details, please double-click on: here (Reporting By Chris Reese)
LONDON, Feb 16 The dollar headed for a second day of losses on Thursday, falling against the euro, yen and the basket of currencies that measures its broader strength, after hitting its highest in a month a day earlier.
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, is seeking a valuation of between $16.20 billion and $18.52 billion in its highly awaited initial public offering.