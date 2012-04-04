(Adds background, economist comment)
By Emily Flitter and Chris Reese
NEW YORK, April 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve
earned about $86 billion in income before expenses from its
system open market operations (SOMA) in 2011 and remitted about
$75 billion of those earnings to the Treasury last year, the New
York Fed said on Wednesday.
Fed projections assume its SOMA holdings will remain stable
near $2.6 trillion until mid-2013, then will fall steadily over
the next four years because of redemptions and asset sales, the
New York Fed said in its annual report on operations done on
behalf of the U.S. central bank.
The net income estimates were calculated based on
private-sector forecasts, which implied the federal funds target
rate will rise from the current level near zero toward the end
of 2013, and will increase to roughly 4 percent by the first
quarter of 2018, the New York Fed said in the report.
The New York Fed cautioned, however, the path of future
income is uncertain and depends on changes in the portfolio size
and makeup, the trajectory of short-term and long-term interest
rates, and changes in the market value of securities that might
be sold.
"There's going to be considerable variance in how the
economy develops and how monetary policy is going to respond.
While these forecasts are interesting, and they confirm the
Fed's stance that they're going to remain accommodative for some
time to come, they're not iron clad by any stretch of the
imagination," said Tom Simons, money market economist with
Jefferies & Co. in New York.
The New York Fed's report said the remittance of $75 billion
to the Treasury last year was well above typical averages before
the financial crisis.
The Fed has undertaken large-scale purchases of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities in an effort to drive down
longer-term interest rates in response to the 2008 financial
crisis.
In the first two rounds of quantitative easing since the
financial crisis, known as QE1 and QE2, the Fed bought a total
of $2.3 trillion in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.
The Fed's current $400 billion stimulus program, dubbed
"Operation Twist," extends the maturity of the central bank's
Treasury debt holdings in an effort to bring down longer-term
interest rates like those on mortgages. Operation Twist is
scheduled to last through June.
