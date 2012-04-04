NEW YORK, April 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve
earned about $86 billion of income before expenses from its
system open market operations (SOMA) in 2011 and remitted about
$75 billion of those earnings to the Treasury last year, the New
York Fed said on Wednesday.
Fed projections assume its SOMA holdings will remain stable
near $2.6 trillion until mid-2013, then will fall steadily over
the next four years because of redemptions and asset sales, the
New York Fed said in its annual report on operations done on
behalf of the U.S. central bank.
The Fed has undertaken large-scale purchases of Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities in an effort to drive down
longer-term interest rates in response to the 2008 financial
crisis.
The New York Fed's report said the said the remittance of
$75 billion to the Treasury last year was well above typical
averages before the financial crisis.
