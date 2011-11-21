NEW YORK Nov 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve on Monday was selling on the open market Treasuries maturing March 2014 through November 2014, the New York Fed said on its website.

The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program, dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.

Earlier on Monday the Fed sold $8.531 billion of Treasuries maturing February 2012 through July 2012.

