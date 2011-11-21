NEW YORK Nov 21 The U.S. Federal Reserve on
Monday sold on the open market $8.63 billion of Treasuries
maturing March 2014 through November 2014, the New York Fed
said on its website.
The sale was part of the Fed's latest stimulus program,
dubbed "Operation Twist" -- a $400 billion program that extends
the maturity of the central bank's Treasuries holdings in a bid
to lower mortgage rates and other long-term borrowing costs.
Earlier on Monday the Fed sold $8.531 billion of Treasuries
maturing February 2012 through July 2012.
For full sales details click here
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)