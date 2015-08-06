GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks stumble on US policy woes; Trumpflation trades suffer
* White House failure on healthcare raises worries over tax reform
NEW YORK Aug 6 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent for a third day on Wednesday, according to Federal Reserve data.
The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.10 percent to 0.3125 percent on Wednesday, compared with a range of 0.06 percent to 0.3125 percent on Tuesday, Fed data released on Thursday showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
BOSTON/NEW YORK, March 27 Learning to invest on Goldman Sachs' risk arbitrage desk, made famous by leader Robert Rubin, was once seen as a fast track to fortune. But the band of hedge fund protégés who mastered their trade under the former Wall Street star and U.S. Treasury Secretary have stumbled in recent years.