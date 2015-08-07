NEW YORK Aug 7 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent for a fourth day on Thursday, Federal Reserve data showed on Friday.

The fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.3125 percent on Thursday, compared with a range of 0.10 percent to 0.3125 percent on Wednesday, the data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)