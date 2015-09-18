NEW YORK, Sept 17 The U.S. federal funds rate
, which banks charge each other to borrow excess
reserves, averaged 0.14 percent for a 12th day on Thursday after
the Federal Reserve left its policy rate near zero, according to
Federal Reserve data.
The U.S. central bank acknowledged global risks and recent
market turmoil in its decision to keep the fed funds rate in a
zero to 0.25 percent range. It left the door open to raise rates
later this year.
The average or effective fed funds rate, which the Fed
targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07
percent to 0.31 percent, compared with Wednesday's range of 0.07
percent to 0.38 percent, Fed data showed on Thursday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)