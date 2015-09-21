NEW YORK, Sept 21 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.14 percent for a 13th day on Friday, according to Federal Reserve data released Monday.

The average or effective fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.07 percent to 0.31 percent for a second straight session. (Reporting by Richard Leong)