NEW YORK, Sept 29 The U.S. federal funds rate , which banks charge each other to borrow excess reserves, averaged 0.13 percent for a second day on Monday, according to Federal Reserve data released Tuesday.

The average or effective fed funds rate, which the Fed targets to achieve its rate objective, traded in a range of 0.04 percent to 0.35 percent on Monday, compared with 0.06 percent to 0.35 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Richard Leong)