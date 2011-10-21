BRUSSELS Oct 21 Fitch Ratings has no plans to
cut France's triple-A credit rating, a senior official at the
agency said on Friday, adding the outcome of the upcoming
European Union summit was unlikely to trigger a review of Italy
and Spain's ratings.
Moody's fueled investor doubts over the security of France's
top-notch rating after it warned it may place it on negative
outlook in the next three months if the costs for helping to
bail out banks and euro zone states stretch its budget too much.
"We don't have any plans to downgrade France," David Riley,
Fitch Ratings managing director for sovereign ratings, told
reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.
"Greece is going to default, ...(but) resolving Greece as
part of the resolution of the crisis, and that includes money
for banks, that is good for France...it strengthens the French
story," he said.
Fitch, which downgraded Italy and Spain two weeks ago, still
judged that the European Financial Stability Fund and the
European Central Bank will act as lenders of last resort.
"If that summit's (outcome) is the reverse of that
judgement, than that will be the opposite of where we think
they're going. So I don't think it has any impact on (Italy's
and Spain's) ratings," he said.
"But the intensification of the crisis is putting pressure
on Italy and Spain and other euro zone countries... it is likely
to generate a recession."
(Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)