BRUSSELS Oct 21 Fitch Ratings has no plans to cut France's triple-A credit rating, a senior official at the agency said on Friday, adding the outcome of the upcoming European Union summit was unlikely to trigger a review of Italy and Spain's ratings.

Moody's fueled investor doubts over the security of France's top-notch rating after it warned it may place it on negative outlook in the next three months if the costs for helping to bail out banks and euro zone states stretch its budget too much.

"We don't have any plans to downgrade France," David Riley, Fitch Ratings managing director for sovereign ratings, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Brussels.

"Greece is going to default, ...(but) resolving Greece as part of the resolution of the crisis, and that includes money for banks, that is good for France...it strengthens the French story," he said.

Fitch, which downgraded Italy and Spain two weeks ago, still judged that the European Financial Stability Fund and the European Central Bank will act as lenders of last resort.

"If that summit's (outcome) is the reverse of that judgement, than that will be the opposite of where we think they're going. So I don't think it has any impact on (Italy's and Spain's) ratings," he said.

"But the intensification of the crisis is putting pressure on Italy and Spain and other euro zone countries... it is likely to generate a recession." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)