NEW YORK, July 31 The dollar rose against the yen and euro on Wednesday after a U.S. report showed the private sector created more jobs than expected in July.

The ADP report showed 200,000 jobs were added in the private sector.

The dollar edged up to 98.17 yen, up 0.1 percent on the day, while the euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.3247.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, fell to US$0.8964 against the U.S. dollar after the data, the lowest since September 2010.