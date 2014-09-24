TOKYO, Sept 24 The dollar fell to as low as 108.46 yen from around 108.75 yen on Wednesday after the Jiji news service reported Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe saying he would carefully watch the impact of the yen's recent weakness on Japanese regional economies.

The dollar last traded at 108.53 yen versus 108.90 yen in late U.S. trade on Tuesday. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)