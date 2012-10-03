NEW YORK Oct 3 The dollar hit session highs against the yen on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. economy created more private-sector jobs than expected last month.

The U.S. ADP report showed new private-sector jobs increased by 162,000 in September, higher than market forecasts of 143,000..

The dollar rose to the day's high at 78.43 yen from 78.30 just before. The euro trimmed losses to trade at $1.2908 , down just 0.1 percent.