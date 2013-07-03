NEW YORK, July 3 The dollar trimmed losses against the yen on Wednesday after a report showed the U.S. private sector created more jobs than expected.

U.S. private employers added 188,000 jobs in June, exceeding economists' expectations, data from the ADP National Employment Report showed. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast a gain of 160,000 jobs.

The dollar cut losses to 99.63 yen after the data from 99.43 just before. It was last at 99.60, still down 1 percent on the day.