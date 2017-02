NEW YORK Nov 2 The U.S. dollar briefly extended losses against the euro on Wednesday after data showed the U.S. private sector created more jobs than expected in October.

The ADP national employment report showed that U.S. employment grew by 110,000 in the private sector last month, higher than forecasts of 101,000 new jobs.

The euro rose to around $1.37930 EUR=EBS after the report and was last at $1.37890, up 0.7 percent.

