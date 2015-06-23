GRAPHIC: Asian currencies: bit.ly/1dcU15o
By Jongwoo Cheon
SINGAPORE, June 23 Emerging markets in North Asia
such as South Korea and Taiwan will lean on their strong current
account surpluses to counter any ill effect of a U.S. interest
rate hike on their currencies, in contrast to their more exposed
peers in Southeast Asia.
Higher U.S. rates could divert capital from emerging Asia,
weighing on the region's currencies. To help counter that, a
country would need trade surpluses, which would contribute to
current account gains and currency strength as seen in the case
of South Korea and Taiwan. Current account surpluses also deter
currency speculators, which descended on economies reeling in
deficits in the 1997-98 Asian financial crisis.
South Korea reported a current account surplus of $40.9
billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the first four months
of 2015, while Taiwan posted a $22 billion surplus in the first
quarter and China had a surplus of $78.9 billion in the same
period. In contrast, Indonesia had a $3.9 billion deficit.
Malaysia reported a small $10 billion surplus, but its outlook
is marred by low commodity prices seen undermining the value of
the country's exports.
Reflecting the surpluses, the currencies of emerging
economies in North Asia have outpaced their Southeast Asian
peers this year. The Taiwan dollar has gained 2.9
percent against the U.S. dollar. While the South Korean won
has eased 0.5 percent and the Chinese yuan
retreated 0.1 percent, the Indonesian rupiah has lost
7.0 percent, hitting a 17-year low this month. The Malaysian
ringgit has fallen 6.9 percent, while the Thai baht
has dropped 2.5 percent.
"The stronger external balances should provide Northeast
Asian currencies with some comfort and buffer versus their
Southeast Asian peers over the longer run," said Lee Jin-yang, a
macro analyst at Aberdeen Asset Management in Singapore. But
some currency bears say South Korea, China and Taiwan are
enjoying current account surpluses because imports are falling
faster than exports, not because of surging outbound shipments.
Still, Southeast Asia is comparatively worse off due to its
dependence on commodities. South Korea and Taiwan at least
export tech products that are more resilient than coal, copper
and oil.
