NEW YORK, June 5 The Australian dollar fell to
its lowest in more than 1-1/2 years against the U.S. dollar on
Wednesday as traders smashed through an options barrier on the
downside, a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia left the
table open for more easing.
Traders said market participants broke through a barrier at
US$0.9525. The low on the Aussie was posted at US$0.9509,
its weakest level since October 2011. The Aussie dollar last
traded at US$0.9526, down 1.3 percent.
On Tuesday, the RBA held rates steady at 2.75 percent, but
said it could ease again.