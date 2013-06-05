NEW YORK, June 5 The Australian dollar fell to its lowest in more than 1-1/2 years against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as traders smashed through an options barrier on the downside, a day after the Reserve Bank of Australia left the table open for more easing.

Traders said market participants broke through a barrier at US$0.9525. The low on the Aussie was posted at US$0.9509, its weakest level since October 2011. The Aussie dollar last traded at US$0.9526, down 1.3 percent.

On Tuesday, the RBA held rates steady at 2.75 percent, but said it could ease again.