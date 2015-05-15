NEW YORK May 15 The Australian dollar fell 1 percent against the greenback in early U.S. trading on Friday as profit-taking accelerated on this week's gains spurred by signs of slowing in U.S. economic growth.

The Aussie was last at $0.8001 after hitting a near four-month high of $0.8164 on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)