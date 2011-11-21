Russia c.bank may cut rate in 0.25 bps steps
MOSCOW, Feb 9 The Russian central bank will consider cutting the key rate in 0.25 percentage point steps once it reaches single-digit levels, Governor Elvira Nabiullina said on Thursday.
LONDON Nov 21 The Australian dollar fell 1 percent versus the U.S. dollar on Monday, hitting a six-week low, as concerns about the euro zone debt crisis weighed on demand for higher-yielding currencies.
The Australian dollar fell to US$0.9895, its lowest level since Oct. 12, after breaking through a reported option barrier at US$0.9900. (Reporting by Nia Williams)
BUCHAREST, Feb 9 Romania's constitutional court said on Thursday it would not rule on a decree decriminalising some corruption offences that was introduced by the government but then rescinded following mass public protests.
Feb 9 U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday as investors assessed a raft of quarterly earnings reports.