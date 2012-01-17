LONDON Jan 17 The Australian and New Zealand dollars hit their strongest levels against the U.S. dollar in 2 1/2 months on Tuesday after a stronger-than-expected reading of Chinese economic growth warmed risk demand.

The Aussie rose 1.2 percent on the day to US$1.0430 in early European trade, its strongest since early November, while also scaling a record high versus the euro.

The New Zealand dollar rose 1.1 percent, climbing as high as $0.8016, its highest since Nov. 1.

The commodity-linked Australian currency tends to appreciate on signs of a buoyant Chinese economy, given Beijing's large dependence on natural resources. (Reporting by London Forex Team)