LONDON, April 4 The Australian dollar fell to an 11-week low versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as falling equity markets hit the high-yielding currency and with expectations growing for a rate cut in Australia next month after a surprise trade deficit.

The Aussie fell to $1.0259, its lowest since Jan. 16, to trade down 0.6 percent for the day.