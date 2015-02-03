LONDON Feb 3 The Australian and New Zealand dollars sank further in early trade in Europe on Tuesday after a dramatic collapse following the Reserve Bank of Australia's surprise decision to cut interest rates.

In early European trade, the Aussie's fall reached 2 percent on the day at an almost 6-year low of $0.7635. The kiwi was down 1.5 percent at $0.7185, its lowest since early 2011. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by John Geddie)