NEW YORK Aug 18 The Australian dollar extended losses against the U.S. currency to fall 1 percent on Thursday, weighed by a decline in risk appetite as U.S. stocks opened sharply lower.

The Aussie dollar dropped as low as $1.0427 AUD=D4, according to Reuters data, and was last trading at $1.0419, down 1.1 percent on the day.

The New Zealand dollar was down nearly 1 percent at $0.8292 NZD=D4. (Editing by Padraic Cassidy)