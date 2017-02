NEW YORK Nov 9 The Australian dollar extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, falling more than two percent to its lowest in three weeks, as investors fled riskier assets amid Italy's worsening political and debt situation.

The Aussie dollar fell to US$1.0170 AUD=, its lowest since October 20 and was last at US$1.0189, down 2.0 percent on the day.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)