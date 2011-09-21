NEW YORK, Sept 21 The Australian dollar pared losses against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday after Reserve Bank of Australia Deputy Governor Ric Battellino said Australia should prove resilient to the drag from a weaker United States.

Battellino was speaking in New York. For more see [ID:nN9E7H702R].

The Australian dollar AUD= was last down 0.3 percent at US$1.0237, compared with US$1.0225 before his comments. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)