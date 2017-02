NEW YORK, Sept 22 The Australian dollar extended losses against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, falling 3 percent to its lowest since March, as investors continued to divest risk on concerns about global economic growth.

The Australian dollar AUD=D4 was down 2.9 percent at US$0.9754 with the low at US$0.9735, the lowest since March 17.

The New Zealand dollar was last down 3.4 percent at US$0.7774 with the low posting at US$0.7762 NZD=D4, the lowest since May 17, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)