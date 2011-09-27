NEW YORK, Sept 27 The Australian and New Zealand dollars both rose to session highs against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, bolstered by speculation European policymakers were planning to boost the region's bailout fund, raising risk tolerance.

The Aussie dollar AUD=D4 was up 1.4 percent against the U.S. dollar at US$0.9972 after going as high as US$0.9978.

The New Zealand dollar was up just under 2 percent NZD=D4 at US$0.7948, after going as high as US$0.7954. (Reporting by Nick Olivari, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)