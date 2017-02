SINGAPORE, July 12 The Australian dollar fell on Thursday after data showed a surprise drop in Australian employment in June, adding to concerns about the Australian economy's outlook amid a slowdown in China and other parts of the world.

The Australian dollar was last down 0.5 percent from late U.S. trade on Wednesday at $1.0198, having stood at around $1.0240 just before the data was released. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Pullin)