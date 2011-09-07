TOKYO, Sept 7 The Australian dollar jumped about 0.4 percent after data showing Australian GDP rising faster than expected in the April-June quarter.

The Australian dollar rose to as high as $1.0577 , from around $1.0537 before the data and $1.0495 in late U.S. trade on Tuesday. Its next target is seen at around $1.0625-30, where both its 55-day and 90-day moving averages lie. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)