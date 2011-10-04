TOKYO Oct 4 The Australian dollar fell to a fresh one-year low on Tuesday after the Reserve bank of Australia said an improved inflation outlook would increase the scope for policy to support demand, fanning expectations it may cut rates later this year.

The Aussie fell as far as $0.9454 , its lowest in more than a year. Against the Japanese yen, it dropped to as low as 72.51 yen , its lowest since May last year. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)