TOKYO May 11 The Australian dollar fell to its lowest in nearly five months on Friday as risk sentiment took another hit after a series of disappointing Chinese data as well as JPMorgan Chase & Co's disclosure of a $2 billion trading loss.

The Aussie fell to $1.0018, its lowest level since late December, bringing a test of parity with the U.S. currency in sight. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)