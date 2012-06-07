Sterling's best run since September hits euro for six
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
TOKYO, June 7 The Australian dollar shot up to a three-week high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after data showing unexpectedly strong gains in Australian payrolls despite forecasts for a decline.
The Aussie rose as high as $0.9961, its highest since May 17, from around $0.9920 in late U.S. trade on Wednesday, while it also gained about 0.5 percent against the yen to 79.00 yen, a two-week high. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
* Intsights - series b round included investments by glilot capital partners, blackstone, blumberg capital, and other strategic investors Source text for Eikon:
BRUSSELS/BERLIN, Feb 13 Germany on Monday backed Greece to stay in the euro zone and the European Commission dispatched a senior official to Athens to persuade it to take on further reforms to salvage its bailout accord.