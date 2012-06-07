TOKYO, June 7 The Australian dollar shot up to a three-week high against the U.S. dollar on Thursday after data showing unexpectedly strong gains in Australian payrolls despite forecasts for a decline.

The Aussie rose as high as $0.9961, its highest since May 17, from around $0.9920 in late U.S. trade on Wednesday, while it also gained about 0.5 percent against the yen to 79.00 yen, a two-week high. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)