LONDON, April 28 Barclays was the latest major
bank to soften its stance on the dollar on Tuesday, forced to
close out its rolling recommendation to buy the greenback
against the euro after the past month's improvement for the
single currency.
The strategy team at the foreign exchange market's third
biggest player said it had closed its position, originally taken
when the euro was around $1.28, with a 14.8 percent profit since
last August.
The U.S. currency has fallen 4 percent against the euro in
the past six weeks and it lost another half percent on Tuesday
to trade at $1.0950.
Their moving "stop-loss" order to sell the dollar and
prevent more losses was triggered by the euro's move above
$1.0897 late on Monday on the back of hopes Greece will do a new
deal with its international creditors early in May.
"We remain bearish on the euro," the bank said in a note
emailed to clients on Tuesday.
"We believe that the euro has much further to go in its
trend depreciation, albeit at a slower pace and with two-way
risks attached ... but the recommendation was a casualty of the
slowing trend."
A number of other major banks have said over the past month
that the dollar's almost year-long rally against a raft of other
currencies was set to slow.
