NEW YORK May 22 The dollar recovered to trade at a fresh 4-1/2-year high against the yen and a new nine-month high against the Swiss franc on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warned that holding interest rates too low for too long has its risks.

The remarks in prepared congressional testimony took some minutes for investors to digest after the initial headlines.

The dollar rose as high as 103.60 yen and 0.9803 Swiss franc in volatile trade after the testimony first reached investors.

"This is the first time we have heard Fed Chairman Bernanke warn on holding interest rates too low, for too long," said David Song, analyst at DailyFX.