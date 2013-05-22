BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
NEW YORK May 22 The dollar recovered to trade at a fresh 4-1/2-year high against the yen and a new nine-month high against the Swiss franc on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke warned that holding interest rates too low for too long has its risks.
The remarks in prepared congressional testimony took some minutes for investors to digest after the initial headlines.
The dollar rose as high as 103.60 yen and 0.9803 Swiss franc in volatile trade after the testimony first reached investors.
"This is the first time we have heard Fed Chairman Bernanke warn on holding interest rates too low, for too long," said David Song, analyst at DailyFX.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.
* MSA Safety - on March 8, unit was paid about $80.9 million (pursuant to insurance policies issued by the north river insurance company, affiliates