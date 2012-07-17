NEW YORK, July 17 The dollar hit session highs against the euro on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank is prepared to take further action to boost a slowing economy but offered few details.

The euro fell to session lows versus the dollar at $1.2223 and was last at $1.2228, down 0.4 percent.

Bernanke said the Fed stands ready to offer additional monetary support to the U.S. economy, but gave no specific measures. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by James Dalgleish)