NEW YORK Aug 26 The euro rose to a New York session high against the dollar on Friday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.

Bernanke will be speaking at the Fed's annual retreat in Jackson Hole, Wyoming at 10 a.m. (1400 GMT).

Recent market turmoil and signs of weaker U.S. growth had fed expectations that Bernanke would hint at more emergency stimulus for the economy. Additional liquidity was expected to hurt the dollar.

Sentiment on any action if any, has swung back and forth in recent days ahead of the speech.

The euro was last at $1.4437, up 0.4 percent on the day, according to electronic trading platform EBS. EUR=EBS The New York session high posted at $1.44471.

The dollar was last down 1.1 percent against the yen at 76.612 yen on EBS. JPY=EBS. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)