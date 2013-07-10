NEW YORK, July 10 The dollar dropped to session lows against the euro and yen in late New York trade on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said highly accommodative monetary policy is needed for the foreseeable future.

The euro rose to a session peak of $1.2983, according to Reuters data, on Bernanke's comments. It was last up 1.5 percent on the day at $1.2965.

The dollar slid 1.6 percent on the day to 99.65 yen, after hitting a session low of 99.41 yen.

Bernanke, speaking at a conference sponsored by the National Bureau of Economic Research, also said inflation is low and U.S. fiscal policy is quite restrictive. He also said the Fed is somewhat optimistic on its outlook for the U.S. economy.