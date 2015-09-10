LONDON, Sept 10 Sterling rose to a two-week high against the dollar on Thursday after details from the Bank of England's latest policy meeting appeared to show policymakers were less concerned about the domestic impact of turmoil in global markets.

Many investors had expected a dovish set of minutes given the weak UK data and growing worries in financial markets over global growth and increased volatility stemming from China's devaluation of its currency last month to support the struggling economy.

And while Bank of England policymakers voted 8-1 to keep rates at a record-low 0.5 percent this month, they judged it was too soon to decide if turmoil in markets sparked by China would have much of an impact on Britain.

Sterling jumped to $1.5449, its highest since Aug. 27 and up 0.5 percent on the day. The euro extended losses to trade at 72.475 pence, down from around 72.735 pence before the minutes were released.

The stronger pound sent British blue-chip stocks lower, with the FTSE 100 down 1 percent.

British government bond prices were little changed by the widely expected rate decision, and were last flat on the day. (Reporting by London Markets team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)