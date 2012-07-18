LONDON, July 18 Sterling fell to the day's lows while UK shares rose on Wednesday after BoE minutes showed policymakers rejected cutting interest rates to a record low but said new credit measures may alter the committee's assessment in the coming months.

The minutes showed a 7-2 vote to increase quantitative easing by 50 billion pounds, with two members voting against more QE, although they also discussed a 75 billion increase.

Sterling fell to a low of $1.5607 from around $1.5645 before the data. The euro rose to a session high of 78.69 pence from around 78.48 pence previously.

"The minutes were more dovish than expected, they considered a rate cut and discussed 75 billion pounds easing. All three points are negative for sterling," a London-based FX trader said.

Britain's benchmark FTSE 100 index extended gains. The market was up 0.5 percent at 5,656.52 points by 0835 GMT, having previously been up by around 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Jessica Mortimer, editing by Nia Williams)