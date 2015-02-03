LONDON Feb 3 Banks should not be allowed a last
chance to reject deals on foreign exchange platforms, the main
UK body representing UK asset managers said on Tuesday, calling
for greater transparency in an industry racked by scandal in the
past year.
In a response to the Bank of England's Fair and Effective
Markets Review, the Investment Association also said it favoured
an "effective and proportionate framework of post-trade
transparency" in foreign currency trading.
For some industry figures, that points to the move to
exchange-based trading - or at least more formal clearing and
regulation of transactions - that a number of fund managers have
talked of in the past year. The association said that for now it
would not be "too prescriptive" over what form any framework
should take.
It said that while it believed the concentration of currency
trading with a handful of major banks had not prevented the FX
market remaining highly competitive, its members had raised
concerns over so-called "last look" practices.
"Last look can allow a bank to hold an asset manager's trade
for a duration of time giving the bank an opportunity to
front-run the trade," it said in the response, given to Reuters
on Tuesday.
Front-running, where traders knowingly execute trades in
front of a customer order, is banned by foreign exchange trading
codes of conduct adopted by most of the world's central banks.
"An effective and proportionate post-trade transparency
framework would be helpful in eliminating last look practices,|"
the IA said.
"(It) would be useful in informing asset managers of
accessible liquidity and would highlight situations where front
running has occurred."
The Bank of England's review, pitched as a response to five
years of revelations over the fixing of currency and credit
markets by major banks, is not now due for publication until
after British parliamentary elections in May.
"Last look" refers to the feature on many platforms in which
the party that is making markets gets a chance to reject a trade
if it doesn't want to complete.
Some in the industry have argued the practice is now
outdated and unfair as it dates back to a period when
differences in technology meant prices quoted by banks on
platforms would sometimes differ from the market by the time
they were transacted.
The IA also made some broad criticisms of regulatory changes
since the 2008 financial crisis, saying that reforms have often
overlapped and been inconsistent between jurisdictions.
"This approach to regulatory reform has not only increased
regulatory uncertainty in the markets but has created an
environment that could result in ... regulatory arbitrage," the
body said.
