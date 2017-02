LONDON Nov 16 Sterling fell to a session low against the dollar and gilt futures pared losses on Wednesday as the Bank of England slashed inflation and growth forecasts, and left the door open for more stimulus.

Sterling fell versus the dollar to a session low of $1.5745 versus around $1.5770 before the release of the BoE's quarterly inflation report.

UK gilt futures pared losses to last stand broadly flat on the day at 131.37 from around 131.02 beforehand. (Reporting by William James and Stefano Ambrogi)