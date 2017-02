LONDON, Sept 22 The U.S. dollar hit a nine-month high versus its Canadian counterpart on Thursday and rallied versus the Swiss franc as concerns about a slowdown in the U.S. economy prompted investors to sell currencies in favour of the liquid U.S. currency.

The U.S. dollar rose to C$1.0157, its highest since December 2010, while climbing as high as 0.9063 Swiss franc , its strongest since mid-April. (Reporting by London Forex Team)