NEW YORK, Sept 30 The dollar index briefly
trimmed its earlier gains on Tuesday after weaker-than-expected
home price data in July from Case-Shiller raised doubts about
the U.S. economy and whether the Federal Reserve might delay
increasing interest rates.
The gauge of the greenback versus a basket of six major
currencies fell as low as 86.035 before bouncing back up
to 86.078, up 0.57 percent from late on Monday.
The Case-Shiller and Standard & Poor's composite index of
home prices in 20 U.S. metropolitan areas rose 0.6 percent on a
seasonally adjusted basis in July, short of the 1.1 percent
forecast among analysts polled by Reuters.
(Reporting by Richard Leong Editing by W Simon)