NEW YORK, March 9 The euro moved back down toward a three-week low on Friday after an industry group said Greece's debt restructuring triggered payment on bond insurance contracts.

The euro drifted as low as $1.3103, near a three-week low of $1.3095 hit earlier, after the announcement on the Greek credit default swaps.

The announcement was widely expected, however, and the euro quickly snapped back to $1.3116, but was still down 1.1 percent on the day. (Reporting by Steven C. Johnson, Editing by Gary Crosse)