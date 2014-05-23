NEW YORK, May 23 Speculators added bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position was $4.67 billion as of the week ended May 20, up from $4.51 billion in the prior week. The most notable change in positioning was in the euro as speculators raised their net short in the single currency to 9,220 contracts from 2,175 contracts. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) Net long $6.636 billion 20May2014 week Prior week Long 18,681 17,471 Short 72,468 82,178 Net -53,787 -64,707 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) Net long $1.579 billion 20May2014 week Prior week Long 75,013 84,383 Short 84,233 86,558 Net -9,220 -2,175 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) Net short $3.482 billion 20May2014 week Prior week Long 80,009 71,168 Short 46,919 39,413 Net 33,090 31,755 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) Net short $0.703 billion 20May2014 week Prior week Long 17,387 16,951 Short 12,368 10,145 Net 5,019 6,806 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) Net long $2.433 billion 20May2014 week Prior week Long 26,500 26,986 Short 53,034 53,023 Net -26,534 -26,037 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) Net short $1.798 billion 20May2014 week Prior week Long 50,130 50,147 Short 30,668 33,020 Net 19,462 17,127 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) Net short $2.993 billion 20May2014 week Prior week Long 92,730 86,137 Short 15,464 17,515 Net 77,266 68,622 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) Net short $1.508 billion 20May2014 week Prior week Long 22,486 23,806 Short 4,892 4,466 Net 17,594 19,340 (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)