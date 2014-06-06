June 6 Speculators lifted bullish bets on the
U.S. dollar in the latest week to their highest in three months,
according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission
released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position was $11.39
billion in the week ended June 3, from $7.44 billion the
previous week.
This week's long dollar position was the highest since the
week of March 4. Speculators have been net long dollars for a
fourth consecutive week, data show.
To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being
short is a bet its value will decline.
Short-term investors more than doubled their net short
position in the euro to 33,025 contracts in an anticipation of
the European Central Bank's stimulus measures. The ECB did
launch a series of easing steps on Thursday and could increase
more negative bets on the euro.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and
Canadian and Australian dollars.
Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
03Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 12,578 16,999
Short 86,796 76,035
Net -74,218 -59,036
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
03Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 57,109 70,753
Short 90,134 87,386
Net -33,025 -16,633
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
03Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 79,476 78,438
Short 44,502 43,134
Net 34,974 35,304
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
03Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 11,907 11,559
Short 13,919 15,431
Net -2,012 -3,872
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
03Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 32,519 32,581
Short 55,250 54,391
Net -22,731 -21,810
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
03Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 56,811 52,071
Short 35,284 36,223
Net 21,527 15,848
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
03Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 105,666 101,808
Short 19,650 18,507
Net 86,016 83,301
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
03Jun2014 week Prior week
Long 22,400 22,034
Short 4,869 4,090
Net 17,531 17,944
