June 6 Speculators lifted bullish bets on the U.S. dollar in the latest week to their highest in three months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position was $11.39 billion in the week ended June 3, from $7.44 billion the previous week. This week's long dollar position was the highest since the week of March 4. Speculators have been net long dollars for a fourth consecutive week, data show. To be long a currency is a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Short-term investors more than doubled their net short position in the euro to 33,025 contracts in an anticipation of the European Central Bank's stimulus measures. The ECB did launch a series of easing steps on Thursday and could increase more negative bets on the euro. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, sterling, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 03Jun2014 week Prior week Long 12,578 16,999 Short 86,796 76,035 Net -74,218 -59,036 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 03Jun2014 week Prior week Long 57,109 70,753 Short 90,134 87,386 Net -33,025 -16,633 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 03Jun2014 week Prior week Long 79,476 78,438 Short 44,502 43,134 Net 34,974 35,304 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 03Jun2014 week Prior week Long 11,907 11,559 Short 13,919 15,431 Net -2,012 -3,872 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 03Jun2014 week Prior week Long 32,519 32,581 Short 55,250 54,391 Net -22,731 -21,810 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 03Jun2014 week Prior week Long 56,811 52,071 Short 35,284 36,223 Net 21,527 15,848 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 03Jun2014 week Prior week Long 105,666 101,808 Short 19,650 18,507 Net 86,016 83,301 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 03Jun2014 week Prior week Long 22,400 22,034 Short 4,869 4,090 Net 17,531 17,944 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)