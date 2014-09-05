Sept 5 Speculators raised their bullish bets on
the U.S. dollar for a third straight week to their highest in
about 15 months, according to data from the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission released on Friday.
The value of the dollar's net long position surged to $35.88
billion in the week ended Sept. 2, from $32.92 billion
previously. This week's net long contracts in the U.S. dollar
were the biggest since the week of June 4, 2013.
To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while
being short is a bet its value will decline.
Net shorts on the euro were also huge in the latest week,
rising to their largest in more than two years, with 161,423
contracts. This is expected to balloon further next week as
traders price in the European Central Bank's surprise interest
rate cut on Thursday, which dragged the euro below $1.30.
Net shorts on the Japanese yen were also substantial at
117,308 contracts, the highest since mid-January.
The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar
position is derived from net positions of International Monetary
Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc
and Canadian and Australian dollars.
JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)
week of Sept. 2 Prior week
Long 15,485 19,512
Short 132,793 122,403
Net -117,308 -102,891
EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)
week of Sept. 2 Prior week
Long 59,398 53,989
Short 220,821 204,646
Net -161,423 -150,657
POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)
week of Sept. 2 Prior week
Long 67,538 71,002
Short 58,090 55,535
Net 9,448 15,467
SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)
week of Sept. 2 Prior week
Long 9,166 7,466
Short 22,333 20,505
Net -13,167 -13,039
CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)
week of Sept. 2 Prior week
Long 35,333 38,522
Short 26,142 32,859
Net 9,191 5,663
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)
week of Sept. 2 Prior week
Long 77,050 71,658
Short 28,003 29,720
Net 49,047 41,938
MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)
week of Sept. 2 Prior week
Long 75,444 71,680
Short 36,280 35,010
Net 39,164 36,670
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)
week of Sept. 2 Prior week
Long 15,623 16,405
Short 5,451 4,564
Net 10,172 11,841
