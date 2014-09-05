Sept 5 Speculators raised their bullish bets on the U.S. dollar for a third straight week to their highest in about 15 months, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position surged to $35.88 billion in the week ended Sept. 2, from $32.92 billion previously. This week's net long contracts in the U.S. dollar were the biggest since the week of June 4, 2013. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Net shorts on the euro were also huge in the latest week, rising to their largest in more than two years, with 161,423 contracts. This is expected to balloon further next week as traders price in the European Central Bank's surprise interest rate cut on Thursday, which dragged the euro below $1.30. Net shorts on the Japanese yen were also substantial at 117,308 contracts, the highest since mid-January. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of International Monetary Market speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. JAPANESE YEN (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) week of Sept. 2 Prior week Long 15,485 19,512 Short 132,793 122,403 Net -117,308 -102,891 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) week of Sept. 2 Prior week Long 59,398 53,989 Short 220,821 204,646 Net -161,423 -150,657 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) week of Sept. 2 Prior week Long 67,538 71,002 Short 58,090 55,535 Net 9,448 15,467 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) week of Sept. 2 Prior week Long 9,166 7,466 Short 22,333 20,505 Net -13,167 -13,039 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) week of Sept. 2 Prior week Long 35,333 38,522 Short 26,142 32,859 Net 9,191 5,663 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) week of Sept. 2 Prior week Long 77,050 71,658 Short 28,003 29,720 Net 49,047 41,938 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) week of Sept. 2 Prior week Long 75,444 71,680 Short 36,280 35,010 Net 39,164 36,670 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) week of Sept. 2 Prior week Long 15,623 16,405 Short 5,451 4,564 Net 10,172 11,841 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, editing by G Crosse)