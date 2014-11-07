Nov 7 Speculators raised net long U.S. dollar positions in the latest week to the highest in at least six years, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position increased to $44.38 billion in the week ended Nov. 4, from $42.39 billion the previous week. That was the largest net long position on the greenback since 2008, when Reuters started computing dollar positioning It was the fifth straight week U.S. dollar longs have touched at least $40 billion, which is a show of confidence in the prospects for the U.S. economy and the dollar. The current dollar positioning covered the day when the Federal Reserve ended its asset purchase program and acknowledged the U.S. economy's growing strength. That propelled the dollar index further, which has gained 9.4 percent so far this year. To be long, a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. Speculators further added to euro shorts, which totaled 179,021 contracts, from 165,707 the previous week. Net euro short contracts were the largest since June 2012. The European Central Bank on Thursday affirmed its commitment to stimulate a sluggish euro zone economy, saying its asset buying plan would have a significant impact on the bank's balance sheet. The ECB's comments further fueled a sell-off in the euro. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 04Nov2014 week Prior week Long 37,917 23,883 Short 109,568 91,282 Net -71,651 -67,399 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 04Nov2014 week Prior week Long 59,566 59,054 Short 238,587 224,761 Net -179,021 -165,707 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 04Nov2014 week Prior week Long 43,289 40,718 Short 50,751 46,965 Net -7,462 -6,247 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 04Nov2014 week Prior week Long 7,844 6,887 Short 28,065 27,170 Net -20,221 -20,283 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 04Nov2014 week Prior week Long 29,627 26,093 Short 49,042 47,498 Net -19,415 -21,405 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 04Nov2014 week Prior week Long 14,595 17,446 Short 52,863 51,297 Net -38,268 -33,851 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 04Nov2014 week Prior week Long 30,218 26,832 Short 56,808 53,675 Net -26,590 -26,843 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 04Nov2014 week Prior week Long 9,737 8,506 Short 13,846 12,404 Net -4,109 -3,898 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Marguerita Choy)