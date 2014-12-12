NEW YORK, Dec 12 Speculators further pared their net long U.S. dollar position in the latest week to the smallest in roughly six weeks, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday. The value of the dollar's net long position slid by more than $5 billion to $42.19 billion in the week ended Dec. 9, from $47.38 billion the previous week. This was the smallest net long position on the greenback since late October. That said, this was the 10th straight week that U.S. dollar longs have touched at least $40 billion, which suggest continued positive sentiment on the U.S. currency. This week also saw a sharp pullback from a strong dollar rally the last several months, and reflected investors consolidating gains going into the last two weeks of the year. The dollar index closed this week on a negative note, posting its largest weekly loss in eight months. To be long a currency is to take a view it will rise, while being short is a bet its value will decline. The Reuters calculation for the aggregate U.S. dollar position is derived from net positions of international monetary speculators in the yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc and Canadian and Australian dollars. Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen) 09Dec2014 week Prior week Long 38,067 41,530 Short 142,203 152,690 Net -104,136 -111,160 EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros) 09Dec2014 week Prior week Long 58,306 57,272 Short 195,218 216,551 Net -136,912 -159,279 POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling) 09Dec2014 week Prior week Long 37,695 38,556 Short 61,297 69,570 Net -23,602 -31,014 SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs) 09Dec2014 week Prior week Long 8,971 8,628 Short 31,068 31,550 Net -22,097 -22,922 CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars) 09Dec2014 week Prior week Long 33,406 28,533 Short 47,768 46,922 Net -14,362 -18,389 AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars) 09Dec2014 week Prior week Long 17,378 13,565 Short 62,391 54,675 Net -45,013 -41,110 MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos) 09Dec2014 week Prior week Long 32,116 30,210 Short 80,710 73,214 Net -48,594 -43,004 NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars) 09Dec2014 week Prior week Long 9,786 9,272 Short 12,081 10,952 Net -2,295 -1,680 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)